Accident in the center of Mangaim: two people killed, 25 injured, suspect arrested
Kyiv • UNN
In the center of Mangaim, a car drove at high speed into a group of pedestrians, resulting in the deaths of two people. 25 individuals were injured, of which 15 are in serious condition.
In the German state of Baden-Württemberg, a large-scale police operation is underway after a car drove into a crowd of people. According to media reports, two people have died, 25 have been injured, 15 of whom are in serious condition.
The incident occurred around 12:15 in the center of Mannheim, on a shopping street: a black SUV drove at high speed into pedestrians. It is currently unclear whether it was an attack or an accident. At the scene - debris and a person lying under a tarp, German media report. According to BILD, 2 people have died as a result of the incident, and there are also reports of 25 injured. At least 15 of these victims have serious injuries, the publication clarifies.
A police representative stated that citizens living on the streets closest to the scene should stay at home. Meanwhile, the suspect has already been arrested.
To prepare for providing assistance to the victims, an emergency response plan has been implemented at the hospital. A total of eight trauma teams were involved, both for adults and children.
Operations that could be postponed but had not yet started were immediately removed from the operational schedule to create additional working capacity.
The capacities in the intensive care units have also been increased.
