The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Abroad, about 300,000 children remain in the Ukrainian education system – Lisovyi

Kyiv • UNN

 1048 views

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi reported that about 300,000 Ukrainian children abroad continue their education within the Ukrainian education system. Ukraine is doing everything possible for their education under Ukrainian studies programs, re-crediting disciplines acquired in the national education systems of other countries.

Abroad, about 300,000 children remain in the Ukrainian education system – Lisovyi

About 300,000 children living abroad remain in the Ukrainian education system. This was stated by the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi on the sidelines of the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, as reported by UNN.

How many Ukrainian children are abroad?

When asked how many Ukrainian children are studying abroad this year, Lisovyi replied:

In our system, we see about 300,000 children who remain in the Ukrainian education system, and we adapt to their circumstances.

Lisovyi on the education of Ukrainian children abroad

The Minister of Education noted that Ukraine is doing everything possible for Ukrainian children abroad so that they can study according to Ukrainian studies programs.

As a country, we are doing everything possible for our children so that they can study according to Ukrainian studies programs, maximally unburdening them, maximally simplifying, and removing all barriers. Today, we are re-crediting all those disciplines that our children acquire in the national education systems in the countries where they are located, but at the same time, to preserve their identity, we stimulate their education in the component that forms their identity, simplify barriers, register and formalize education obtained in various educational centers. It is enough to simply pass this Ukrainian studies component and study in a local school, and you will already receive a Ukrainian certificate.

- Lisovyi said.

That is, we are doing everything to ensure that children respect the country they are in, study in its education system, but at the same time love their country and do not lose touch with it, and ultimately return to their country.

In Ukraine, 31% of students experience fear of learning - research results11.09.25, 09:15 • 3068 views

Reference

The Ukrainian studies component is a shortened program for children temporarily living abroad. It allows them to study only key Ukrainian subjects for 5–8 hours a week. This way, the child remains in the Ukrainian education system without a double load.

Addition

On June 15, 2025, a law came into force, according to which the learning outcomes of Ukrainian students abroad will be recognized in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Education
Oksen Lisovyi
Ukraine