$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
12:46 PM • 5496 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 13128 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 5708 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 22941 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 23620 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 43487 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 63385 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 101887 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55329 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47030 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Financial Times

Abramovich's lawyers refused to transfer $3.3 billion from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine and claim the money belongs to the oligarch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The oligarch's lawyers claim rights to the funds and threaten legal action. The British government demands the money be transferred to Ukraine by March 17 under threat of confiscation.

Abramovich's lawyers refused to transfer $3.3 billion from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine and claim the money belongs to the oligarch

Legal representatives of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich have sharply criticized Keir Starmer's British government over the transfer of funds to victims of the war in Ukraine. In an official letter, seen by The Independent, lawyers claim that £2.5 billion (about $3.3 billion) is still owned by the oligarch, and the delay in its payment is caused by the actions of ministers. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The law firm Kobre & Kim, representing Abramovich's interests, insists that the funds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club remain the property of Fordstam Limited, which is wholly owned by the oligarch. According to the lawyers, Abramovich voluntarily initiated the donation of these funds to charity even before the sanctions were imposed.

The UK government has repeatedly chosen to ignore legal issues, instead making public and political statements that do nothing to resolve the situation.

– the appeal states.

The defense emphasized that any attempt to forcibly confiscate $3.3 billion would be challenged in court.

British government's reaction and ultimatum

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reacted to the lawyers' statements very harshly, calling on Abramovich to "do the right thing." She stressed that the government is ready to act decisively if the funds are not transferred voluntarily by March 17 – the deadline set by the Prime Minister.

Abramovich refused to transfer funds from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine29.12.25, 23:40 • 4604 views

It is unacceptable that over $3.3 billion belonging to the Ukrainian people remains frozen in a bank account

– Chancellor Rachel Reeves supported her colleague.

Legal obstacles and investigation in Jersey

The situation is complicated by an ongoing investigation on the island of Jersey, where the Royal Court froze Abramovich's assets worth $7 billion back in 2022.

The island's Attorney General considers the oligarch a suspect in a criminal proceeding based on his own confessions of corrupt activities in Russia during the trial with Boris Berezovsky in 2012. Abramovich's representatives assure that these legal proceedings are preventing the unfreezing of assets for aid to Ukraine, while London considers these arguments as another attempt to stall for time.

Britain is set to transfer billions of Abramovich cash to Ukraine fund - Starmer17.12.25, 14:59 • 3200 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
charity
Great Britain