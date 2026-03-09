Abramovich's lawyers refused to transfer $3.3 billion from the sale of Chelsea to Ukraine and claim the money belongs to the oligarch

Legal representatives of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich have sharply criticized Keir Starmer's British government over the transfer of funds to victims of the war in Ukraine. In an official letter, seen by The Independent, lawyers claim that £2.5 billion (about $3.3 billion) is still owned by the oligarch, and the delay in its payment is caused by the actions of ministers. This is reported by UNN.

The law firm Kobre & Kim, representing Abramovich's interests, insists that the funds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club remain the property of Fordstam Limited, which is wholly owned by the oligarch. According to the lawyers, Abramovich voluntarily initiated the donation of these funds to charity even before the sanctions were imposed.

The UK government has repeatedly chosen to ignore legal issues, instead making public and political statements that do nothing to resolve the situation. – the appeal states.

The defense emphasized that any attempt to forcibly confiscate $3.3 billion would be challenged in court.

British government's reaction and ultimatum

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reacted to the lawyers' statements very harshly, calling on Abramovich to "do the right thing." She stressed that the government is ready to act decisively if the funds are not transferred voluntarily by March 17 – the deadline set by the Prime Minister.

It is unacceptable that over $3.3 billion belonging to the Ukrainian people remains frozen in a bank account – Chancellor Rachel Reeves supported her colleague.

Legal obstacles and investigation in Jersey

The situation is complicated by an ongoing investigation on the island of Jersey, where the Royal Court froze Abramovich's assets worth $7 billion back in 2022.

The island's Attorney General considers the oligarch a suspect in a criminal proceeding based on his own confessions of corrupt activities in Russia during the trial with Boris Berezovsky in 2012. Abramovich's representatives assure that these legal proceedings are preventing the unfreezing of assets for aid to Ukraine, while London considers these arguments as another attempt to stall for time.

