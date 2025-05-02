About 400 people detained in Istanbul at "unauthorized rallies" on May 1

In Istanbul (Turkey), on May 1, law enforcement officers detained about 400 people who participated in "unauthorized rallies." This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

It is noted that traditionally on International Workers' Day, marches of workers and trade unions took place in the largest city of Turkey. However, this year the authorities actually banned any mass events. They especially closely monitored compliance with the silence regime on Taksim Square, where rallies have been banned since 2013.

Taksim Square - the heart of Istanbul - was under strict blockade, police and metal barriers along all roads leading to the area - the message says.

The publication indicates that the square, usually occupied by noisy crowds, looked dead, restaurants and shops were closed.

"Groups wishing to hold illegal actions and demonstrations outside the places of celebration permitted by the governor's office were not allowed to do so. As a result, 384 people who gathered to hold unauthorized demonstrations were detained," the Istanbul Governorate said.

On March 19, students across Turkey took to mass protests over the detention of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main political opponent, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Two separate investigations have been launched against him, including charges of running a criminal organization, bribery and rigging tenders.

