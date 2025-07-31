$41.770.02
About 3 million Ukrainians left and did not return since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

From January to June 2024, 250,000 more people left Ukraine than returned. In total, over 3 million Ukrainians have not returned during the full-scale war.

About 3 million Ukrainians left and did not return since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war - report

Approximately 3 million Ukrainians have left and not returned since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, according to data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, writes UNN.

Details

The State Border Guard Service recorded over 16.4 million border crossings (total exits and returns) in the first half of 2025. This is 4% more than in the same period last year. The vast majority of crossings - 85%, or 14.08 million - are accounted for by Ukrainians.

As reported, this year 250,000 more people left Ukraine than returned: 7.17 million citizens left Ukraine from January to June, and 6.92 million returned. This is 1.6 times less than in the same period last year.

In total, over 3 million Ukrainians have left and not returned during the full-scale war in Ukraine.

On average, Ukrainians cross the border 2.35 million times per month. The fewest were in February (1.78 million), and the most in June (3.13 million). June, July, and August are traditionally peak months: one-third of all annual border crossings occur during this period.

World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 20.06.25, 10:30 • 70460 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
Ukraine