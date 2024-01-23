About 20 missiles flying at Kyiv, hit by air defense forces - Povoroznyk

Previously, about 20 missiles were fired at Kyiv during another Russian attack. They were all hit by air defense systems. This was stated by the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk on Radio Liberty, according to a correspondent of UNN.

According to preliminary data, about 20 missiles were flying at Kyiv, all of them were hit by air defense systems. This is all the debris that fell almost all over the city.. - Povoroznyk said.

Addendum

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reportedthat the number of victims of the morning attack on Kyiv has increased to 18, one woman is in intensive care, she is alive.