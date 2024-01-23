About 20 missiles flying at Kyiv, hit by air defense forces - Povoroznyk

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 32181 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105639 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134014 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133457 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173937 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170756 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279197 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178111 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148767 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 44285 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101165 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100759 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102690 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60088 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 32181 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279197 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247292 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232470 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257862 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24469 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134014 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105211 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105251 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121453 views
About 20 missiles flying at Kyiv, hit by air defense forces - Povoroznyk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24260 views

Kyiv is attacked by Russia with about 20 missiles

Previously, about 20 missiles were fired at Kyiv during another Russian attack. They were all hit by air defense systems. This was stated by the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk on Radio Liberty, according to a correspondent of UNN.

According to preliminary data, about 20 missiles were flying at Kyiv, all of them were hit by air defense systems. This is all the debris that fell almost all over the city..

- Povoroznyk said.

Addendum

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reportedthat the number of victims of the morning attack on Kyiv has increased to 18, one woman is in intensive care, she is alive.

Anna Murashko

War

