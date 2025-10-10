AB InBev Efes Ukraine received 4 Grand Prix and 10 gold medals at the XXVI International Beer and Beverage Competition
Kyiv • UNN
AB InBev Efes Ukraine confirmed its reputation as a producer of the highest quality beer, winning numerous awards at the XXVI International Competition of Beer, Non-Alcoholic, Low-Alcohol, and Fermented Beverages, organized by the industry association "UKRPIVO".
The event took place on August 7–8, 2025, in Kyiv.
AB InBev Efes Ukraine participates in this industry competition every year. This year's victory is another testament to quality, recognized not only by consumers but also by the expert community. It is important that "UKRPIVO" — an influential industry hub that sets quality standards and trends in the Ukrainian market — highly evaluates the company's products.
Grand Prix for the highest quality in their categories were awarded to:
- Chernihivske Titan Strong;
- Löwenbräu Original;
- Löwenbräu Original ALKOHOLFREI 0;
- Chernihivske Bile (White).
Gold medals were awarded to:
- Stella Artois;
- Chernihivske Svitle (Light);
- Chernihivske Light;
- Povnа Dizhka M'yake (Full Barrel Mild);
- Povnа Dizhka Oksamytove (Full Barrel Velvety);
- Velkopopovický Kozel Dark;
- Mike’s Hard Drink with cherry flavor;
- Mike’s Hard Drink with pineapple flavor;
- Chernihivske Bile 0 alco with grapefruit flavor;
- Chernihivske Bile Fruter with watermelon and mint flavor.
Addition
Excessive alcohol consumption is harmful to your health.