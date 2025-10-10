AB InBev Efes Ukraine received 4 Grand Prix and 10 gold medals at the XXVI International Beer and Beverage Competition

Serhii Turov, head of AB InBev Efes Ukraine's Chernihiv brewery, receives awards

The event took place on August 7–8, 2025, in Kyiv.

AB InBev Efes Ukraine participates in this industry competition every year. This year's victory is another testament to quality, recognized not only by consumers but also by the expert community. It is important that "UKRPIVO" — an influential industry hub that sets quality standards and trends in the Ukrainian market — highly evaluates the company's products.

Awards received by AB InBev Efes Ukraine at the XXVI International Beer Competition

Grand Prix for the highest quality in their categories were awarded to:

Chernihivske Titan Strong;

Löwenbräu Original;

Löwenbräu Original ALKOHOLFREI 0;

Chernihivske Bile (White).

AB InBev Efes Ukraine beer varieties that received the highest awards

Gold medals were awarded to:

Stella Artois;

Chernihivske Svitle (Light);

Chernihivske Light;

Povnа Dizhka M'yake (Full Barrel Mild);

Povnа Dizhka Oksamytove (Full Barrel Velvety);

Velkopopovický Kozel Dark;

Mike’s Hard Drink with cherry flavor;

Mike’s Hard Drink with pineapple flavor;

Chernihivske Bile 0 alco with grapefruit flavor;

Chernihivske Bile Fruter with watermelon and mint flavor.

