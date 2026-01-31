A year of probation for lionesses' escape: court punishes owner of private enclosure in Khmelnytskyi region

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:48 AM • 3476 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 9946 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 11310 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 10989 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14001 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 9766 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23983 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43117 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 47199 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29130 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
5m/s
70%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 12633 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 16079 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 19281 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 10668 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideo08:22 AM • 7512 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 14012 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 47205 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 30106 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 34811 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 38100 views
Actual people
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 5146 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 10878 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 17829 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 17335 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 17483 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Gold

A year of probation for lionesses' escape: court punishes owner of private enclosure in Khmelnytskyi region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The owner of an enclosure in Khmelnytskyi region has been found guilty of animal cruelty, which led to the escape of lionesses and the death of other animals. The court sentenced him to five years in prison, commuted to one year of probation.

A year of probation for lionesses' escape: court punishes owner of private enclosure in Khmelnytskyi region

The owner of an enclosure in Khmelnytskyi region has been found guilty of animal cruelty and sentenced to five years in prison, but the court commuted the sentence to one year of probation. In November, two lionesses escaped from the enclosure, leading to the death of several animals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Register of Court Decisions.

Details

Thus, the court established that in 2018, with the aim of carrying out activities related to the keeping and display of wild animals, the man rented non-residential premises where, in violation of legal requirements, he kept particularly dangerous wild animals – lions – in crudely assembled, technically unsuitable, and unadapted enclosures that did not meet their biological and species-specific needs, did not provide sufficient space, proper microclimate, shelter from adverse weather conditions, and safe isolation, thereby creating improper conditions for keeping these animals, which led to their physical suffering, a state of chronic stress, and excluded the possibility of humane treatment of them.

As a result of a gross violation of the requirements of legislation on the protection of animals from cruel treatment, on November 15, 2025, at about 10:30 a.m., two lionesses, under unknown circumstances, voluntarily left their enclosure. Being in a state of uncontrolled aggression caused by improper keeping conditions, these wild animals attacked other animals, resulting in the death of: two rams, six goats, one deer, one alpaca, three falcons, and one cat.

- the court decision states.

It is reported that the owner of the enclosure unreservedly admitted his guilt in the aforementioned act during the pre-trial investigation, sincerely repented, and actively assisted in solving the criminal offense.

Ultimately, the court approved an agreement between the man and the prosecutor, found him guilty under the article on animal cruelty, and sentenced him to 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of the two lionesses, but released him from serving the main sentence of imprisonment with probation and set a probationary period of 1 year.

Recall

In Khmelnytskyi, two lionesses escaped from an enclosure at a private rehabilitation center, leading to the death of several animals. The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of animal cruelty.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Animals
Khmelnytskyi Oblast