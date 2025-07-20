A woman hit by prosecutor Molochyi in Kyiv died in hospital

The woman who was hit by a drunk prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochny in Kyiv the day before died in the hospital. The perpetrator of the accident was notified of suspicion. He is accused of violating traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to a person's death. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, writes UNN.

Yesterday, a tragedy occurred on Velyka Vasylkivska in Kyiv. A drunk driver drove onto the sidewalk, hit a woman, and tried to flee the scene. This is Andriy Molochny, not a prosecutor, but an employee of the prosecutor's office, a civil servant. Unfortunately, the victim died in the hospital. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased - wrote the head of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko added that Andriy Molochny has already been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of traffic rules while intoxicated, which led to a person's death. The examination result was 1.77 ppm.

We will insist on the application of a preventive measure, for a period of 60 days, in the form of detention without determining the amount of bail. I personally control the progress of this case, as the senior prosecutor of the group, starting from the selection of a preventive measure, and will support the prosecution in court – assured the Prosecutor General.

On the night of July 20, in Kyiv, a prosecutor's office employee ran over a woman in a pedestrian zone and fled the scene of the accident. The offender was detained; he turned out to be the chief specialist of the prosecutor's office.