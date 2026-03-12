A well-known meat brand got into a scandal over a joke about killing a Ukrainian in Bali

The Ukrainian meat brand "MK Myasny" found itself at the center of public outrage due to an "unsuccessful joke" on social media related to the murder of 28-year-old Ukrainian Ihor Komarov in Bali, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, in a post by MK Myasny on the Threads social network, a photo collage was published, with a photo of Ihor Komarov's crying girlfriend, blogger Eva Mishalova, on the left side, and a price tag on the right side, showing the cost of minced meat ("minced pork").

With this, the brand mocked Komarov's death and the feelings of his girlfriend, because in Eva's stories, which were featured in the collage, the girl not only cries but also discusses her feelings with the audience and thanks her followers for the moral support they gave her to more easily cope with the pain of losing her boyfriend.

The context of the man's death and meat prices caused a wave of criticism and accusations of heartlessness.

After the scandal, the brand apologized to the public and quickly deleted the post.

Friends, the post has already been deleted. We sincerely apologize to everyone who might have been offended by it. There was no malicious intent — our SMM simply chose an unfortunate image. We have already drawn conclusions to prevent similar incidents from happening again. - the post reads.

Recall

Ihor Komarov was abducted on the island of Bali in mid-February 2026. According to local police, the man died at least three days before his body, already in a state of decomposition, was found on the beach on February 26.

