Ukrainian lawyer Rostyslav Kravets believes that the NABU should be liquidated because it covers up for cronies who destroy Ukraine's independence and sovereignty. This is how he reacted to the court ruling that overturned the decision to close the criminal proceedings against Shabunin.

“The NABU operates on the principle of 'no trial' when cases involve people close to it or those who, on the orders of foreigners, destroy Ukraine's independence and sovereignty and undermine its defense capabilities. NABU should be liquidated. Ukraine does not need intelligence agencies of other countries,” Kravets said.

He cited the ruling of the HACC investigating judge, which shows that in the case of Shabunin, who received financial support and additional remuneration but did not report to the military unit, NABU detective Biriukov negligently conducted a pre-trial investigation. In particular, he did not investigate all signs of criminal offenses. In view of this, the judge overturned the detective's decision to close the criminal proceedings.

Earlier, military officer Volodymyr Boyko published the details of Shabunin's case. He noted that the command of the TRO Forces found during the inspection that in 2022-2023, a soldier called up for mobilization to the 207th separate battalion of the TRO (military unit A7376), soldier Shabunin, did not appear in his military unit, as he was considered “seconded to the NAPC” on the basis of letters from Novikov and Sytnyk. At the same time, Shabunin received not only a salary, but also an additional remuneration for performing combat missions in the amount of UAH 30 thousand per month, Boyko noted.