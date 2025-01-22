ukenru
A well-known lawyer from Dnipro, who corrected Russian missile strikes on the city, is detained

A well-known lawyer from Dnipro, who corrected Russian missile strikes on the city, is detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30383 views

The SBU detained a well-known lawyer from Dnipropetrovs'k region who passed the coordinates of strategic targets for missile strikes to the FSB. As a result of his actions, 6 people died and 30 Ukrainians were wounded.

The suspect was detained at the Krakivets checkpoint when he was trying to travel abroad. 

Transmits to UNN with reference to to the SBU press service.

Details

SBU investigators prevented the escape of a Russian agent from Ukraine. He was a well-known lawyer in Dnipropetrovs'k region. According to the investigation, he was correcting Russian missile strikes on the regional center.

It was documented how the traitor adjusted the enemy's missile attack on a local company that modernizes and restores attack and reconnaissance drones. It was established that to inflict maximum damage, he passed on to the FSB not just the general coordinates of the enterprise, but the exact location of the technological workshops and UAV storage warehouses. Subsequently, the Rashists struck at his coordinates, killing six and seriously injuring 30 Ukrainians.

- writes the SBU press service.

The Russian attacks, which the defendant was involved in adjusting, also damaged civilian infrastructure.

Image

As the investigation established, the agent communicated with his Russian supervisor through a “liaison”. It turned out to be a longtime acquaintance of the defendant, the so-called “first deputy head of the Krasnogvardeisky district administration of Crimea” who works for the FSB.

According to the investigation, the traitor reported to his Russian supervisors about the consequences of the “arrival”; it is indicated that he sent the coordinates of another strategic object located in the city of Dnipro for further shelling.  

SBU counterintelligence officers and investigators documented the crimes of the Russian agent and detained him on his escape attempt.

Image

During the searches of the detainee's home and office, mobile phones and SIM cards with evidence of his subversive activities in favor of Russia were seized.  

SBU investigators served him with a notice of suspicion of high treason.

In total, we are talking about suspicions under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

ч. 2, Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

A custody was chosen as a measure of restraint against the offender. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained Russian FSB agents who spied on well-known volunteers and officials of international organizations in Ukraine. The agent network operated in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

Law enforcement officers detained the ex-teacher of the University who corrected the strikes of the Russian Federation on Nikolaev

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising