A wall collapses at an enterprise in Rivne, killing a man

A wall collapsed at a company in Rivne, killing a man, and police are investigating a criminal case, the Rivne regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

The tragic incident, which occurred on January 14 at about 11:40 a.m. at an enterprise on Vasyl Chervoniy Street, was reported to the police by doctors.

The police have preliminarily established that a 32-year-old resident of the village of Pyatihory was dismantling the floor of an administrative building. During the work, a wall collapsed on the man.

"He died of his injuries at the scene: medical workers only pronounced him dead," the statement said.

It was also established that the deceased was not officially employed by the company.

A criminal proceeding was opened under Part 2 of Art. 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of safety rules during the performance of work with increased danger, which caused the death of the victim), within which all circumstances are being established.

