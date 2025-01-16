ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

A wall collapses at an enterprise in Rivne, killing a man

A wall collapses at an enterprise in Rivne, killing a man

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29573 views

A 32-year-old man died while dismantling the floor in an administrative building due to a wall collapse. It has been established that the deceased was not officially employed at the company, and the police opened a criminal investigation.

A wall collapsed at a company in Rivne, killing a man, and police are investigating a criminal case, the Rivne regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

The tragic incident, which occurred on January 14 at about 11:40 a.m. at an enterprise on Vasyl Chervoniy Street, was reported to the police by doctors. 

The police have preliminarily established that a 32-year-old resident of the village of Pyatihory was dismantling the floor of an administrative building. During the work, a wall collapsed on the man.

"He died of his injuries at the scene: medical workers only pronounced him dead," the statement said.

It was also established that the deceased was not officially employed by the company.

A criminal proceeding was opened under Part 2 of Art. 272 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of safety rules during the performance of work with increased danger, which caused the death of the victim), within which all circumstances are being established.

Heating main break in Kyiv: part of the facade wall of a house collapsed09.01.25, 22:03 • 73644 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

