Wall collapsed in a lyceum in Rivne region: no injuries, classes were transferred online

An emergency wall collapsed in the Hoshcha lyceum in Rivne region, no one was injured, classes were switched to online mode, authorities are checking the safety of the building and are ready to provide support, the head of the Rivne RMA Oleksandr Koval said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The wall collapse occurred last night at the Hoshcha lyceum. Fortunately, no one was injured. As the head of the community explained, this wall was an emergency wall. It was being prepared for repair. At the moment, the lyceum has been transferred to online mode," Koval said.

According to the head of the RMA, he instructed representatives of the education and construction departments to go to the site immediately to find out all the circumstances. "And also to check other structural elements of the building," he said.

If necessary, he said, Rivne RSA is ready to provide support to the community, including financial support.

Deputy Minister: Ceiling collapsed in Kyiv during air raid alert while children were in shelter