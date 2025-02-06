A veteran futsal team has appeared in Ukraine with the support of the MHP Next Door program

Recently, the Invincible Cup futsal tournament among military and veterans took place in Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast. Eight teams from different regions of Ukraine took part in the competition. The second place in the tournament was taken by the Cherkassy Cossacks team, whose support is provided under the MHP Poruch veterans' reintegration program. The players of the team shared their life stories and plans for the future, UNN reports.

The captain of Cherkasy Cossacks is Artem Lukashuk. He started playing football as a child. Later, he played in a military unit when he joined the contract, and after being wounded during the ATO. Now he helps other veterans find support through the game.

Some of the guys came to the Cup of the Unbreakable tournament, so to speak, from the front. Three from the Kursk direction, two from Kharkiv and one from Kherson. They are very lucky to have commanders who understand that the guys need to unload, because they are constantly on the "battlefield". From my experience, I know how important sport is, because it helped me recover from my injury. I realized that sport and family are the main rehabilitation. And veteran sports are important because here you are one of your own among your own - he comments.

Serhiy Vechirnyi is a military man who first played for Cherkasy Kozak at the Invictus Cup tournament. He said that he had been playing football since he was a child, but due to his service on the front line, he was unable to return to the field for a long time.

Sport unites and energizes. I have a lot of positive emotions from communicating with the military and veterans, competing against people like myself. I understand what they went through and the challenges they faced. I feel respect for each and every one of them - Vechirnyi adds.

Vladyslav Sydorenko joined the team back in 2018. He met the captain of Cherkasy Cossacks in the hospital.

For example, I can't think of a better activity for adaptation than sports. Our life is so stressful that it often puts pressure on us. And when I come to training, my brain completely reboots. This is very important for the military. You can always find yourself. In any field, in any sport. You just have to try - He shares.

"Cherkasy Cossacks have ambitious plans. They maintain a partnership with the Ukrainian Football Association, international organizations and many veterans from different countries. And they are ready to unlock the potential of football for the rehabilitation and reintegration of combatants.

In addition to providing uniforms, balls and shoes, we create conditions and opportunities for our defenders to recover, reboot and feel the support of their comrades - say the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

"MHP Next Door is a program of individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans and their families. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports activities.