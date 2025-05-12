A veteran from Vinnytsia region spoke about the role of sports and the support program for military personnel and veterans "MHP Poruch"

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known
Exclusive
11:05 AM • 4720 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 13615 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 19157 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 37795 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 27687 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 32997 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 56497 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32220 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 47866 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 69420 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.2m/s
33%
748mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 34895 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

06:36 AM • 10483 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25621 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47417 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

07:26 AM • 17075 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 37795 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 47775 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 56497 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 80395 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 187447 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 25895 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 28504 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 35935 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 116843 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 64739 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

A veteran from Vinnytsia region spoke about the role of sports and the support program for military personnel and veterans "MHP Poruch"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

Oleksandr Maftior, a veteran and employee of MHP, became an inclusivity coach after being wounded, helping other veterans return to active life through sports with the support of the "MHP Poruch" program.

A veteran from Vinnytsia region spoke about the role of sports and the support program for military personnel and veterans "MHP Poruch"

Oleksandr Maftior, a veteran and employee of MHP Vinnytsia Poultry Farm, participated in the charity cycling race "Movement for Life", initiated by "MHP-Logistics" with the support of the "MHP-Community" Charitable Foundation. After a serious injury at the front, the man not only preserved his strength of spirit, but also got on a bicycle to inspire others. In an interview with Espreso, he told why he went to war, how he was wounded and became an inclusivity trainer, reports UNN.

Details

Previously, Oleksandr worked as a poultry farmer at MHP's Vinnytsia Poultry Farm. But when the Russians launched a full-scale invasion, he could not stand aside.

First, I went for my son. And secondly, every man must take up arms and defend his country from the enemy. And for the sake of his family, children. Plus - I swore allegiance to Ukraine and the state

- he says.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he became a sapper, but in July 2022 he was seriously wounded - he was blown up by a mine during the crossing of the Ingulets River. However, even after that, he continued his service and was demobilized in August 2024. Oleksandr admits that he had the idea to resign, because it became difficult to perform his previous duties.

Now Oleksandr works as an instructor-methodologist of the gym at the MHP sports club. As part of the MHP Poruch veteran support program, a separate workplace was created for him. His task is to help brothers with disabilities return to active life through sports.

"I suggested that there should be a trainer who will help the guys feel comfortable, exercise, feel complete," the veteran recalls.

Now he is an inclusivity coach.

Sasha helps our guys with limb loss to return to health. We created a new job for him specifically for this purpose

- comments Mykhailo Bondarenko, coordinator of interaction with military and veterans of the "MHP Poruch" program.

For Oleksandr himself, the new job is part of his own rehabilitation. After being wounded, he actively engages in physical exercises, helps others who are still on the road to recovery, and believes in the power of support: "Life goes on, and we must move on."

His former supervisor, Oleksandr Kobilchenko, says: "Oleksandr is one of those who has always been an example at work for our colleagues. He is energetic, so emotional, always communicative. We have been waiting for his return for a long time. Today he charges with energy. He overtook me on a bicycle with a prosthesis. I want to say that this is one of those examples of motivation."

The "MHP Poruch" program supports military personnel and veterans not only at the front, but also in civilian life: it creates new jobs, promotes retraining, provides psychological support, medical examinations and legal support.

This program is aimed at supporting not only military personnel, but also at rehabilitating veterans, supporting their families, reintegrating defenders, returning to life, to work processes. Sometimes it is even necessary to retrain or give the veteran new opportunities that were previously closed to him

- explains Artur Yaarveots, head of the logistics center in Ladyzhyn.

Today, more than 2,700 MHP employees are defending Ukraine at the front. More than 800 veterans have already returned to the company and continue their professional activities. The story of Oleksandr Maftior is a testament to how important it is to be close to those who defend the country.

Reference

"MHP Poruch" is a program of individual support and comprehensive support for military personnel, veterans and their families. It is aimed at employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports events.

"MHP - Community" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without means of subsistence due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ukraine
Brent
$66.08
Bitcoin
$104,525.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.41
Золото
$3,211.59
Ethereum
$2,559.77