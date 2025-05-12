A veteran from Vinnytsia region spoke about the role of sports and the support program for military personnel and veterans "MHP Poruch"

Oleksandr Maftior, a veteran and employee of MHP Vinnytsia Poultry Farm, participated in the charity cycling race "Movement for Life", initiated by "MHP-Logistics" with the support of the "MHP-Community" Charitable Foundation. After a serious injury at the front, the man not only preserved his strength of spirit, but also got on a bicycle to inspire others. In an interview with Espreso, he told why he went to war, how he was wounded and became an inclusivity trainer, reports UNN.

Previously, Oleksandr worked as a poultry farmer at MHP's Vinnytsia Poultry Farm. But when the Russians launched a full-scale invasion, he could not stand aside.

First, I went for my son. And secondly, every man must take up arms and defend his country from the enemy. And for the sake of his family, children. Plus - I swore allegiance to Ukraine and the state - he says.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he became a sapper, but in July 2022 he was seriously wounded - he was blown up by a mine during the crossing of the Ingulets River. However, even after that, he continued his service and was demobilized in August 2024. Oleksandr admits that he had the idea to resign, because it became difficult to perform his previous duties.

Now Oleksandr works as an instructor-methodologist of the gym at the MHP sports club. As part of the MHP Poruch veteran support program, a separate workplace was created for him. His task is to help brothers with disabilities return to active life through sports.

"I suggested that there should be a trainer who will help the guys feel comfortable, exercise, feel complete," the veteran recalls.

Now he is an inclusivity coach.

Sasha helps our guys with limb loss to return to health. We created a new job for him specifically for this purpose - comments Mykhailo Bondarenko, coordinator of interaction with military and veterans of the "MHP Poruch" program.

For Oleksandr himself, the new job is part of his own rehabilitation. After being wounded, he actively engages in physical exercises, helps others who are still on the road to recovery, and believes in the power of support: "Life goes on, and we must move on."

His former supervisor, Oleksandr Kobilchenko, says: "Oleksandr is one of those who has always been an example at work for our colleagues. He is energetic, so emotional, always communicative. We have been waiting for his return for a long time. Today he charges with energy. He overtook me on a bicycle with a prosthesis. I want to say that this is one of those examples of motivation."

The "MHP Poruch" program supports military personnel and veterans not only at the front, but also in civilian life: it creates new jobs, promotes retraining, provides psychological support, medical examinations and legal support.

This program is aimed at supporting not only military personnel, but also at rehabilitating veterans, supporting their families, reintegrating defenders, returning to life, to work processes. Sometimes it is even necessary to retrain or give the veteran new opportunities that were previously closed to him - explains Artur Yaarveots, head of the logistics center in Ladyzhyn.

Today, more than 2,700 MHP employees are defending Ukraine at the front. More than 800 veterans have already returned to the company and continue their professional activities. The story of Oleksandr Maftior is a testament to how important it is to be close to those who defend the country.

Reference

"MHP Poruch" is a program of individual support and comprehensive support for military personnel, veterans and their families. It is aimed at employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present. The program supports military personnel, veterans and their families during service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units; medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation; legal and psychological support; social reintegration; professional adaptation and inclusive sports events.

"MHP - Community" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. The geography of activity includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without means of subsistence due to the war.