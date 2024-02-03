A UN helicopter was shot at in DR Congo

Two UN peacekeepers were injured when a helicopter was shot at in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This was reported by the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in Congo, France-Presse writes, UNN reports .

Details

Two peacekeepers were wounded, one of them is assessed as seriously injured the statement said.

It is known that the helicopter of change has successfully landed.

The incident occurred near the city of Goma. Militants of the March 23 Movement group are suspected of the attack, as they are trying to organize an offensive on Goma.