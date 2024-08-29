A Ukrainian was stabbed to death in a hostel near Warsaw: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A 29-year-old Pole was detained on suspicion of murdering a 27-year-old Ukrainian in a hostel in Zombki. The court imposed on the suspect a three-month pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.
Near Warsaw, police arrested a 29-year-old man accused of murdering a young Ukrainian in a hostel in Zombki, UNN reports citing Inpoland.
Details
On the night of Saturday-Sunday, the Zombia Police Department received a report of a stabbing in a local hostel. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers found a man with stab wounds to his chest who was already receiving first aid. Despite resuscitation efforts, doctors failed to bring the 27-year-old Ukrainian back to life.
The police immediately began searching for the attacker. A few hours later, they managed to detain a 29-year-old Pole in Włomin. He has already been charged. On Tuesday, the court imposed a three-month detention on the suspect. So far, the suspect's actions are being classified as murder, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term of at least 8 years, imprisonment for up to 25 years, or life imprisonment.
Dismembered and tried to burn: a Ukrainian was brutally murdered on a farm in Poland16.05.24, 21:35 • 25193 views