Near Warsaw, police arrested a 29-year-old man accused of murdering a young Ukrainian in a hostel in Zombki, UNN reports citing Inpoland.

Details

On the night of Saturday-Sunday, the Zombia Police Department received a report of a stabbing in a local hostel. Arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers found a man with stab wounds to his chest who was already receiving first aid. Despite resuscitation efforts, doctors failed to bring the 27-year-old Ukrainian back to life.

The police immediately began searching for the attacker. A few hours later, they managed to detain a 29-year-old Pole in Włomin. He has already been charged. On Tuesday, the court imposed a three-month detention on the suspect. So far, the suspect's actions are being classified as murder, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term of at least 8 years, imprisonment for up to 25 years, or life imprisonment.

