A UAV has fallen in Kharkiv: three injured, cars are on fire

Enemy UAVs were recorded falling in Kharkiv. There are also reports of three victims. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniegubov, reports UNN.

According to preliminary information, enemy UAVs were recorded falling in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv - said Syniegubov.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, an apartment building was damaged and cars are on fire as a result of the attack.

An apartment building was damaged as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by enemy drones. Cars are on fire near it - said Terekhov.

Currently, according to preliminary data, three victims are known in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian attack.

According to preliminary information, 3 people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of the enemy drone attack. Medics are providing all necessary assistance - said the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

