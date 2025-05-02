A UAV has fallen in Kharkiv: three injured, cars are on fire

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

A UAV has fallen in Kharkiv: three injured, cars are on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

The fall of enemy UAVs was recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the Russian attack, an apartment building was damaged and cars caught fire. Preliminary, three people were injured.

A UAV has fallen in Kharkiv: three injured, cars are on fire

Enemy UAVs were recorded falling in Kharkiv. There are also reports of three victims. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Syniegubov, reports UNN.

According to preliminary information, enemy UAVs were recorded falling in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv

- said Syniegubov.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, an apartment building was damaged and cars are on fire as a result of the attack.

An apartment building was damaged as a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by enemy drones. Cars are on fire near it

- said Terekhov.

Let's add

Currently, according to preliminary data, three victims are known in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian attack.

According to preliminary information, 3 people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of the enemy drone attack. Medics are providing all necessary assistance

- said the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

An explosion rang out in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy drones02.05.25, 21:38 • 2266 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
