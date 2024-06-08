A truck with grain overturned at the entrance to Kiev: what is known

A truck with grain overturned at the entrance to the capital, reports UNN with reference to Telegram channels.

According to" Trukha", the accident occurred at the entrance to Kiev from Boryspil.

In Lviv, as a result of an accident, a police car rolled over on the roof: there are injured

There is no information about the victims, an ambulance and police were working at the scene.

Traffic on the site is difficult.