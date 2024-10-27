A truck rammed into a bus stop near Tel Aviv: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Glilot neighborhood near Tel Aviv, a truck drove into a bus stop, injuring 16 people. The police are treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack, as important intelligence facilities are located nearby.
UNN reports this with reference to the Times of Israel.
Details
It is reported that the truck probably rammed into a bus stop in the Glilot area, north of Tel Aviv in central Israel.
It is noted that the Mossad headquarters is located in the area, as well as several IDF intelligence units, including the signals intelligence group "Unit 8200".
Police suspect that the truck ramming near Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack. Medics and law enforcement are currently at the scene.