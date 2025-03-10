A teenager was electrocuted on the roof of an electric train in Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
Two teenagers climbed onto a stationary train near the railway station on Baltska Road in Odesa, where they were electrocuted. One of them died on the spot, the other is receiving medical assistance.
In Odesa on the evening of Sunday, March 9, two teenagers climbed onto a stationary train, where they were electrocuted. One of them died, the other is receiving assistance, reports UNN citing the regional police department.
Details
It is noted that the incident occurred near the railway station on Baltska Road. A passerby reported it to the law enforcement officers.
A forensic investigation team from the territorial police unit, employees of the State Emergency Service, and medics are working at the scene. All circumstances of the event are being established, after which it will be given a legal qualification.
The National Police again warns teenagers against such dangerous entertainments and reminds that climbing onto the roofs of carriages, opening electrical cabinets or doors of transformer substations is deadly dangerous, as electricity can strike not only upon contact but also at a distance.
Recall
In January, in the Kyiv region, a boy climbed onto the roof of a train, grabbed the pantograph with his hand, and was electrocuted. A 14-year-old minor with burns was hospitalized to the Brovary hospital.
