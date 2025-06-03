A student with cerebral palsy in Russia was sentenced to 12 years for transferring 3,000 rubles to Ukraine - Russian media

In Russia, the Volgograd Regional Court sentenced a local student with cerebral palsy, 21-year-old Andrey Glukhov, to 12 years in a strict regime colony. He was found guilty of treason after the young man sent 3,000 rubles to an account in a Ukrainian bank. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Astra Telegram channel.

Details

According to the father of the convict, Andrey met a man on the Internet who introduced himself as a citizen of Ukraine. He claimed to be collecting signatures for the acceleration of peace negotiations. He sent the student bank details. And the Russian student transferred money to them. Security forces came to Andrey with searches in September 2024.

Andrey is a second-year student of the Volgograd Polytechnic and has been disabled since childhood due to cerebral palsy.

At the meeting [in the pre-trial detention center] he first told me that "everything is fine", and when we were finishing, he apologized, and tears streamed down his face - said Andrey's father.

