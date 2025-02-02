“A state devoid of civilization": Zelensky reacts to Russian attack on boarding school in Suja

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian bombing of a boarding school in the city of Sudzha, Kursk region, comparing it to Russia's actions in Chechnya and Syria, as well as in Ukraine. He said this on social network X, UNN reports.

This is how Russia fights. The town of Sudzha, Kursk region, Russian territory. An orphanage with civilians preparing to evacuate. a Russian air bomb. They destroyed the building despite the fact that there were dozens of civilians there, - the statement said.

Zelensky noted that this is how Russia fought against Chechnya decades ago. They killed Syrians in the same way. Russian bombs destroy Ukrainian homes in the same way. And even against its own civilians, the Russian army uses similar methods.

This is a state that is devoid of civilization. And this is an evil that will not stop by itself. But if we act strongly and decisively, even Russia can be forced to stop. And this must be done to keep the world safe from Russian bombs - the President emphasized.

As a result of the strike on the boarding school in Suzha , 84 civilians were rescued, 4 people were killed. Another 4 victims are in serious condition and are being evacuated to medical facilities in Ukraine.