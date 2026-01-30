$42.850.08
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 13183 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
06:21 PM • 16116 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
05:20 PM • 12984 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
January 30, 03:18 PM • 14754 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
January 30, 01:54 PM • 16891 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
January 30, 12:21 PM • 18787 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 20205 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21397 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 25466 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Popular news
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
06:21 PM • 16121 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
January 29, 05:45 PM • 82025 views
UNN Lite
"A shovel in hand and clear the snow": Lukashenka revealed the secret of female beauty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka advised women to clear snow to preserve beauty and youth. He also emphasized the benefits of cold for health.

"A shovel in hand and clear the snow": Lukashenka revealed the secret of female beauty

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka said that to preserve their beauty, women need to "take a shovel in their hands and clear snow." This is reported by UNN with reference to Belarusian media.

Details

Thus, during a conversation with the staff of the "Planar" enterprise in Minsk, Lukashenka, addressing the female employees, said that they all want to be beautiful and for this they smear their faces and bodies with various "muck" or "honey."

The best honey for beauty is a shovel in your hands and clearing snow. Believe me, this is the best remedy. Then you will always be young and beautiful, desirable for us, men.

- said the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

He also emphasized the benefits of severe cold for health.

"All viruses will be destroyed. Let the body harden," Lukashenka said.

Recall

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka stated that Ukraine may soon disappear as a state. He called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "sit down and agree" with Russia.

Lukashenka's white spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus - Zelenskyy25.01.26, 15:25 • 7939 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
Minsk