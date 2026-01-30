Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka said that to preserve their beauty, women need to "take a shovel in their hands and clear snow." This is reported by UNN with reference to Belarusian media.

Details

Thus, during a conversation with the staff of the "Planar" enterprise in Minsk, Lukashenka, addressing the female employees, said that they all want to be beautiful and for this they smear their faces and bodies with various "muck" or "honey."

The best honey for beauty is a shovel in your hands and clearing snow. Believe me, this is the best remedy. Then you will always be young and beautiful, desirable for us, men. - said the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

He also emphasized the benefits of severe cold for health.

"All viruses will be destroyed. Let the body harden," Lukashenka said.

Recall

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka stated that Ukraine may soon disappear as a state. He called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "sit down and agree" with Russia.

Lukashenka's white spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus - Zelenskyy