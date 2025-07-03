A series of Russian UAVs are approaching: the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration announced the likelihood of an enemy drone attack on the capital

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, warned about the possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital, UNN reports.

There is a possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital. Currently, our air defense has been working on single targets. But on distant approaches in the direction of Kyiv, a number of Russian UAVs - Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

He urged Kyiv residents to stay in shelters.

Additionally

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv for the second time this evening.

