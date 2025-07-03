A series of Russian UAVs are approaching: the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration announced the likelihood of an enemy drone attack on the capital

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM • 9891 views
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 37278 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM • 43396 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 45324 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 65325 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 92485 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 59256 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 57157 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 40403 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 29462 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
1.1m/s
53%
751mm
Popular news
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 73021 views
NATO confident - US will reduce its troops in Europe: alliance revises defense planJuly 3, 09:55 AM • 120285 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FTJuly 3, 10:48 AM • 58000 views
Law not for everyone: NBU's chief lawyer under investigation for "abuse" still not suspended from officeJuly 3, 10:55 AM • 83280 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 89623 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"02:09 PM • 35756 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribes01:33 PM • 41106 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reacted01:08 PM • 41345 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violations12:45 PM • 51762 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)12:24 PM • 90598 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 73741 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 63141 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 69704 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 75516 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 129228 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

A series of Russian UAVs are approaching: the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration announced the likelihood of an enemy drone attack on the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, warned about the likelihood of an enemy drone attack on the capital. Air defense has already worked on single targets, but a series of Russian UAVs are approaching Kyiv.

A series of Russian UAVs are approaching: the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration announced the likelihood of an enemy drone attack on the capital

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, warned about the possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital, UNN reports.

There is a possibility of an enemy drone attack on the capital. Currently, our air defense has been working on single targets. But on distant approaches in the direction of Kyiv, a number of Russian UAVs

- Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

He urged Kyiv residents to stay in shelters.

Additionally

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv for the second time this evening.

Kyiv taxi drivers set "astronomical" fares during air raid alert in Kyiv03.07.25, 19:39 • 1139 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9