Kyiv taxi drivers set "astronomical" fares during air raid alert in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the capital region, and a number of other oblasts, an air raid alert was declared due to the threat of ballistic missiles from Russia. Kyiv taxi drivers, against the backdrop of the declared alert, increased transportation fares on certain routes by 3-5 times, UNN reports.

The air raid alert declared in Kyiv at 4:52 PM lasted over 2.5 hours. So, residents of the capital were looking for options to get home from their offices during the heightened level of danger.

As is known, during an air raid alert, the Kyiv metro does not transport passengers on ground sections, and open-type stations are closed.

It should be noted that the air raid alert complicates the ability to move from the left bank to the right bank of Kyiv or from the right to the left.

Underground metro stations operated as shelters, and one could go down there to wait out the danger.

Taxi drivers took advantage of the situation and asked for 860 to 1240 hryvnias for trips from the right bank to the left bank.

Residents of the capital joked in public chats that with such tariffs, the prospect of spending the night at work seemed realistic.

