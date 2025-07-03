$41.810.01
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
03:32 PM
Tomorrow or in the coming days: Zelenskyy confirmed conversation with Trump
Exclusive
02:02 PM
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
01:42 PM
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
12:41 PM
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Kyiv taxi drivers set "astronomical" fares during air raid alert in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

In Kyiv, taxi drivers increased transportation fares by 3-5 times during the air raid alert. The cost of a trip from the right bank to the left bank ranged from 860 to 1240 hryvnias, as the metro was not operating on ground sections.

Kyiv taxi drivers set "astronomical" fares during air raid alert in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the capital region, and a number of other oblasts, an air raid alert was declared due to the threat of ballistic missiles from Russia. Kyiv taxi drivers, against the backdrop of the declared alert, increased transportation fares on certain routes by 3-5 times, UNN reports.

Details

The air raid alert declared in Kyiv at 4:52 PM lasted over 2.5 hours. So, residents of the capital were looking for options to get home from their offices during the heightened level of danger.

As is known, during an air raid alert, the Kyiv metro does not transport passengers on ground sections, and open-type stations are closed.

It should be noted that the air raid alert complicates the ability to move from the left bank to the right bank of Kyiv or from the right to the left.

Underground metro stations operated as shelters, and one could go down there to wait out the danger.

Taxi drivers took advantage of the situation and asked for 860 to 1240 hryvnias for trips from the right bank to the left bank.

Residents of the capital joked in public chats that with such tariffs, the prospect of spending the night at work seemed realistic. 

Air raid alert declared in several regions of Ukraine amid Trump-Putin conversation03.07.25, 17:28 • 866 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Kyiv
Kyiv
