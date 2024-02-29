A series of loud explosions occurred in Mariupol - Andriushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions have been heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, an advisor to the mayor said.
A series of loud explosions took place in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the city's mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said on Thursday, UNN reports.
According to him, the details are being clarified.
