Russians have less air defense in occupied Mariupol

Russians have fewer air defense systems in occupied Mariupol. This is the opinion of Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol. He notesthat during the last arrival in the city, the enemy's air defense system was hit in the area of the Sinter Plant, UNN reports.

At 13-14, these air defense systems were moved from the Nikolske direction across the city towards the Sinter Plant. It was they who then launched. But the main thing is this. These systems were hit, after which the usual return transportation for "hiding" was not recorded. .. - Andriushchenko wrote.

Details

Andriushchenko added that guards had been placed around the arrival site and noted a "very, very" high level of anxiety. He speculated that at least one air defense system was destroyed during the arrival.

So we can safely cross out one air defense system in the summary of the General Staff tomorrow and sign it "ours" - Andriushchenko wrote.

A series of explosions in occupied Mariupol occurred this afternoon. According to an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, enemy air defense was operating in Kalmius district, at least three missiles were launched.

Optional

Earlier, the "ATESH" guerrillas recorded the deployment of an entire division of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in the Saki district of Crimea