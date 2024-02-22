$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41045 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 160219 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 95233 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 334210 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273991 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204145 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239021 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253419 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159524 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372549 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russians have less air defense in occupied Mariupol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26488 views

Russian air defense systems in occupied Mariupol were hit, probably destroying at least one system.

Russians have less air defense in occupied Mariupol

Russians have fewer air defense systems in occupied Mariupol. This is the opinion of Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol. He notesthat during the last arrival in the city, the enemy's air defense system was hit in the area of the Sinter Plant, UNN reports.

At 13-14, these air defense systems were moved from the Nikolske direction across the city towards the Sinter Plant. It was they who then launched. But the main thing is this. These systems were hit, after which the usual return transportation for "hiding" was not recorded. ..

- Andriushchenko wrote.

Details

Andriushchenko added that guards had been placed around the arrival site and noted a "very, very" high level of anxiety. He speculated that at least one air defense system was destroyed during the arrival.

So we can safely cross out one air defense system in the summary of the General Staff tomorrow and sign it "ours"

- Andriushchenko wrote.

A series of explosions in occupied Mariupol occurred this afternoon. According to an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, enemy air defense was operating in Kalmius district, at least three missiles were launched.

Optional

Earlier, the "ATESH" guerrillas recorded the deployment of an entire division of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft  missile systems in the Saki district of Crimea

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
Crimea
Mariupol
