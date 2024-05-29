A series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv - media

Against the background of an incessant air alert in Kharkiv, a whole series of explosions was heard. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

It is noted that several explosions were heard in the city at once.

It is known that the air alert in the city and region has been going on for about 4 hours. In addition, an hour ago, the air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the launch of guided aerial bombs in the Kharkiv region.

