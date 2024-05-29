Russian army attacked Kharkiv district in the morning - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region at 10:35 am, no casualties have been reported so far.
Russian troops shelled Kharkiv district this morning, no casualties were reported, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
At 10.35 a.m., the occupants attacked the open territory of Kharkiv district. No casualties at this time
Previously
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv this morning after reports of the enemy launching a missile defense system in the region.