Russian army attacked Kharkiv district in the morning - RMA

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv district this morning, no casualties were reported, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

At 10.35 a.m., the occupants attacked the open territory of Kharkiv district. No casualties at this time - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Previously

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv this morning after reports of the enemy launching a missile defense system in the region.