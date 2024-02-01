A series of explosions occurred in Crimea in the morning

On the morning of February 1, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea. It was loud in Saki and Nizhnegorsk district. This was reported by "Crimean Wind" in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

At approximately 8:30 a.m., it was reported that residents of Nyzhnohirsk district heard at least five explosions.

An hour later, explosions were heard in Saki. They came from the direction of Yevpatoriya.

Addendum

It should be noted that there is a military airfield near the city of Saki in the temporarily occupied Crimea. UNN reported that on the night of September 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a combined strike on a military airfield near the city. The strikes hit the target and caused serious damage to the occupiers' equipment.