In Kyiv, a scheme of "departure for 50 thousand dollars" was exposed: the organizer was detained

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 12215 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 19883 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 44763 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 78410 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118204 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 104539 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 121093 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 174414 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 126738 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227771 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 30596 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 36876 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 28301 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 25996 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 38330 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 18100 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 18950 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 64487 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118204 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 84312 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 23511 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 23556 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 53872 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 44819 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 90033 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

In Kyiv, a scheme of "departure for 50 thousand dollars" was exposed: the organizer was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1532 views

A criminal scheme has been exposed in Kyiv: for $50,000, a man promised conscripts to travel abroad using a fictitious disability. The organizer has been detained and faces up to 9 years in prison.

In Kyiv, a scheme of "departure for 50 thousand dollars" was exposed: the organizer was detained

A 34-year-old man was detained in Kyiv for organizing a scheme for the illegal departure of conscripts abroad for $50,000. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

...a 34-year-old man has been notified of suspicion, who promised to help a conscript go abroad by drawing up documents on fictitious disability and removing him from military registration (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reports the prosecutor's office.

In particular, the man helped to draw up all the necessary documents for passing a medical examination and the TCC, for which he charged a fee of 50,000 US dollars. Thus, a conscript removed from the register could legally go abroad.

The organizer of the scheme was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving money and documents from the "client". He was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 2,060,760 hryvnias

- law enforcement officers report.

During the search, the detainee was found to have weapons and a grenade. The seized items were sent for examination.

Currently, he faces imprisonment for a term of up to 9 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to 3 years with confiscation of property.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man received 4 years in prison for evading service due to an error in the surname on the summons31.03.25, 00:59 • 25177 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

KyivCrimes and emergencies
