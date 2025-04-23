In Kyiv, a scheme of "departure for 50 thousand dollars" was exposed: the organizer was detained

A 34-year-old man was detained in Kyiv for organizing a scheme for the illegal departure of conscripts abroad for $50,000. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

...a 34-year-old man has been notified of suspicion, who promised to help a conscript go abroad by drawing up documents on fictitious disability and removing him from military registration (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reports the prosecutor's office.

In particular, the man helped to draw up all the necessary documents for passing a medical examination and the TCC, for which he charged a fee of 50,000 US dollars. Thus, a conscript removed from the register could legally go abroad.

The organizer of the scheme was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while receiving money and documents from the "client". He was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 2,060,760 hryvnias - law enforcement officers report.

During the search, the detainee was found to have weapons and a grenade. The seized items were sent for examination.

Currently, he faces imprisonment for a term of up to 9 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to 3 years with confiscation of property.

