The schedule of meetings with candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs was circulated in parliament - lawmaker

The schedule of meetings between factions and groups and two candidates for ministerial positions was circulated in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The candidates are for the posts of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, according to UNN.

Details

So, consider it official now: Yevhen Khmara will be nominated for Minister of Defense. And Andrii Sybiha for Minister of Foreign Affairs. We are now waiting for the President's official submission - the MP noted.

He added that he would not vote for any of the aforementioned candidates.

We remind you

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that the President's submission on the appointment of ministers is still absent from the Verkhovna Rada.

UNN also reported that two new MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had appeared in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Bohdan Morklianyk and Viktoriia Reznikova became MPs, replacing Denys Maslov and Vitalii Bezghin.