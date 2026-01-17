A Russian Emergencies Ministry sanitary aircraft and Ramzan Kadyrov's plane, where his son is likely to be after a car accident, have landed in Moscow

On the night of January 17, special flights from Chechnya were recorded arriving at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. This happened amid reports of a possible road accident involving the son of the head of Chechnya, Adam Kadyrov. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to FlightRadar data, the An-148-100-EM "hospital plane" of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, which departed from Grozny, landed in Vnukovo at 01:10 Moscow time. According to preliminary information, Adam Kadyrov could have been on this board for urgent medical assistance.

Kadyrov's son urgently transported to Moscow hospital after car accident - Russian media

Almost simultaneously with the ambulance plane, an Airbus with the number RA-73417 landed in Moscow. This vessel belongs to the company "RusJet" and, according to journalistic investigations, is Ramzan Kadyrov's regular plane, which he uses for regular flights.

Currently, there have been no official comments from representatives of the Chechen authorities regarding Adam Kadyrov's health or the reasons for the emergency flight of the republic's leadership to Moscow.

Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - Media