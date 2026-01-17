$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 12271 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 16843 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 21702 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 19916 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 36567 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 32284 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28048 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25918 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25257 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial Times

A Russian Emergencies Ministry sanitary aircraft and Ramzan Kadyrov's plane, where his son is likely to be after a car accident, have landed in Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Special flights from Chechnya have landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. This occurred amid reports of a possible car accident involving Adam Kadyrov, the son of the head of Chechnya.

A Russian Emergencies Ministry sanitary aircraft and Ramzan Kadyrov's plane, where his son is likely to be after a car accident, have landed in Moscow

On the night of January 17, special flights from Chechnya were recorded arriving at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. This happened amid reports of a possible road accident involving the son of the head of Chechnya, Adam Kadyrov. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to FlightRadar data, the An-148-100-EM "hospital plane" of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, which departed from Grozny, landed in Vnukovo at 01:10 Moscow time. According to preliminary information, Adam Kadyrov could have been on this board for urgent medical assistance.

Kadyrov's son urgently transported to Moscow hospital after car accident - Russian media16.01.26, 23:01 • 4266 views

Almost simultaneously with the ambulance plane, an Airbus with the number RA-73417 landed in Moscow. This vessel belongs to the company "RusJet" and, according to journalistic investigations, is Ramzan Kadyrov's regular plane, which he uses for regular flights.

Currently, there have been no official comments from representatives of the Chechen authorities regarding Adam Kadyrov's health or the reasons for the emergency flight of the republic's leadership to Moscow. 

Chechen leader's son Adam Kadyrov in intensive care after car accident in Grozny - Media16.01.26, 20:43 • 5334 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Road traffic accident
Airbus