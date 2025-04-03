Nighttime Russian drone strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs has left a man injured: the aftermath is shown
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and its suburbs with drones, damaging infrastructure and houses. A 57-year-old man was wounded in Derhachi, allegedly by a "Geran-2" UAV.
As a result of the Russian military's drone strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs the day before, a civilian was injured, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, on April 2, between 21:45 and 22:30, the Russian armed forces once again attacked the city of Kharkiv with attack drones. The Kyivskyi district was targeted. Buildings of enterprises, private households, and an underpass were damaged.
Also yesterday, at approximately 22:35, an enemy UAV struck the city of Dergachi. A 57-year-old man was injured. Windows were broken and facades were damaged in houses.
According to preliminary data, the Russian army used the "Geran-2" UAV for the strikes.
Addition
As a result of shelling in the Kharkiv region over the past day, at least 7 people were injured, including a 10-year-old child, the National Police in the region reported. Over the past day, the Russians used artillery, UAVs, and FPV drones against the civilian population of the region. Kharkiv, Kupyanskyi, Bohodukhivskyi, and Kharkivskyi districts were under fire. Residential buildings, outbuildings, a house of culture, and cars were damaged.