A Russian airline's plane had its engine cowling torn off during takeoff from Moscow

The Superjet-100 aircraft of "Azimuth" airline (registration number RA-89120), operating flight A4-7053 from Vnukovo to Batumi in the morning of the day before, lost the engine nacelle doors of the right engine during takeoff, as a result of which the engine was partially exposed. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The commander of the aircraft decided to return to the airport of departure, where an alarm was announced under the code "Blue". An hour later, the plane returned and landed at Vnukovo Airport.

Russian media note that this is not the first such incident in "Azimuth": the summer before last, during takeoff from Mineralnye Vody, another SSJ100 aircraft had the left engine nacelle doors open, one of which broke off, and its fragments ended up on the runway.

A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Oryol region of Russia: two crew members died