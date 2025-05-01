A resident of the Netherlands tried to take almost $28,000 out of Ukraine

A resident of the Netherlands tried to illegally export almost $28,000 from Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Lviv Customs.

It is noted that at the Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne checkpoint, during the inspection of a Nissan Micra car, customs officers found 27,700 US dollars, which a 28-year-old Ukrainian woman - a resident of the Netherlands - was trying to move across the customs border of Ukraine.

Such actions have signs of violation of customs rules, according to Part 1 of Art. 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. An administrative protocol has been drawn up on this fact - the message says.

Customs officers added that the amount that is not subject to mandatory declaration was returned to the citizen, and 16,400 US dollars, which exceed the permitted limit, were temporarily seized, pending consideration of the case in accordance with the law.

A few days ago in the Lviv region, an entrepreneur was detained for organizing illegal border crossings for evaders. For 9 thousand dollars, he promised a transfer through the forests of Transcarpathia to the European Union.

