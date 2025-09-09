A reptile skeleton approximately 200 million years old was "detained" at the Ukrainian border

A fossilized marine reptile was discovered in a man who said he was bringing the "exhibit" from France. The find has been temporarily decided to be handed over for examination. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian border guards discovered an "exotic passenger" at the Krakovets checkpoint.

Border guards found a fossilized skeleton – a small marine reptile that lived approximately 200 million years ago. - reports the State Border Guard Service.

The man who was transporting the exhibit explained:

he received the fossilized skeleton in France;

he was supposed to deliver it in Zakarpattia.

The State Border Guard Service reported that "to establish its value," the skeleton was temporarily "handed over to experts."

