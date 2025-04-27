A record number of people, including celebrities and members of parliament, will run the London Marathon

On Sunday, April 27, more than 56,000 people, including celebrities and members of parliament, will run the London Marathon. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, more than 56,000 people are expected to run the 42-kilometer distance through the capital.

London may set a new record for the world's largest marathon, currently held by the TCS New York Marathon, when 55,646 participants finished in November.

This year, about 55.3% of registered participants in the British race are men, about 44.5% are women, and 0.15% are non-binary people - Bloomberg writes.

The youngest participant will be Lucy Jones, who will turn 18 on the day of the marathon, and the oldest runners will be Mohan Kudchadker (84 years old) and Mary Joe Brinkman (83 years old), who will come to the event from the USA.

Among the famous participants is "Emmerdale" star Tony Audenshaw, who last participated in the London Marathon in 2015.

The event will also be attended by comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, McFly drummer Harry Judd and singer Alexandra Burke.

Among those preparing for the race are also 16 deputies, including Josh Fenton-Glynn from the Labour Party, Conservative Harriet Cross and Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon.

Let us remind you

In Beijing, 21 humanoid robots for the first time took part in the half marathon alongside people. The winning robot showed a time of 2:40, the winning human — 1:02.

Ukrainian juniors won three medals at the sports walking championship