A record number of people, including celebrities and members of parliament, will run the London Marathon

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 5404 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 28857 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 47909 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 34323 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 87012 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 55045 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 46812 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50090 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53055 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41589 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

I have to tell the world the story of your people: Nirvana and Metallica music video director Samuel Bayer visited Ukraine

US Senator threatens Russia with new sanctions: "if it does not make a decision on a fair, lasting peace"

In Iran, the likely cause of the powerful explosion in the port has been named, the number of dead and injured has increased

The US accuses a Chinese company of helping Russia in the war against Ukraine, of cooperating with the Houthis - WSJ

South Korea reported accidental shooting towards North Korea at the border

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

A record number of people, including celebrities and members of parliament, will run the London Marathon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 802 views

Over 56,000 people are expected to run the 42 km distance in London. Among the participants will be celebrities, members of parliament and the youngest participant at 18 years old.

A record number of people, including celebrities and members of parliament, will run the London Marathon

On Sunday, April 27, more than 56,000 people, including celebrities and members of parliament, will run the London Marathon. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, more than 56,000 people are expected to run the 42-kilometer distance through the capital.

London may set a new record for the world's largest marathon, currently held by the TCS New York Marathon, when 55,646 participants finished in November.

This year, about 55.3% of registered participants in the British race are men, about 44.5% are women, and 0.15% are non-binary people

- Bloomberg writes.

The youngest participant will be Lucy Jones, who will turn 18 on the day of the marathon, and the oldest runners will be Mohan Kudchadker (84 years old) and Mary Joe Brinkman (83 years old), who will come to the event from the USA.

Among the famous participants is "Emmerdale" star Tony Audenshaw, who last participated in the London Marathon in 2015.

The event will also be attended by comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, McFly drummer Harry Judd and singer Alexandra Burke.

Among those preparing for the race are also 16 deputies, including Josh Fenton-Glynn from the Labour Party, Conservative Harriet Cross and Liberal Democrat Tom Gordon.

Let us remind you

In Beijing, 21 humanoid robots for the first time took part in the half marathon alongside people. The winning robot showed a time of 2:40, the winning human — 1:02.

Ukrainian juniors won three medals at the sports walking championship12.04.25, 22:11 • 4062 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SportsNews of the World
United States
London
