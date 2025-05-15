A rare Russian reconnaissance drone, which was boasted about at the parade in Moscow, was shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region

A zala drone of the z-20 modification, equipped with artificial intelligence and costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, was "landed" by soldiers of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade. UNN reports with reference to the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Group.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed the zala z-20 in the Donetsk region, in the part of the front that belongs to the Lyman direction.

Straight from the parade in Moscow - to the Lyman land. Another rare Russian bird was landed by anti-aircraft gunners of the 63rd Brigade - ZALA Z-20. This scout is allegedly equipped with artificial intelligence to detect targets, so it costs $200,000. But this did not help him avoid destruction. "Found a wide and effective application in the SVO zone!" - the message says.

Drones used by the Russian Armed Forces for attacks in Russia's war against Ukraine were demonstrated at the military parade in Moscow. We are talking about UAVs "Geran", "Orlan", "Lancet", "Harpy" and zala.

On the night of May 13, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 10 "Shahed" UAV simulators from Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all 10 enemy drones.