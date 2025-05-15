$41.540.04
Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them
10:37 AM • 320 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 10913 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36113 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114440 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119786 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223445 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100848 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70164 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175403 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 59316 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

A rare Russian reconnaissance drone, which was boasted about at the parade in Moscow, was shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1428 views

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a rare Russian ZALA Z-20 drone equipped with artificial intelligence in the Lyman direction of the Donetsk region. The drone costs $200,000.

A rare Russian reconnaissance drone, which was boasted about at the parade in Moscow, was shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region

A zala drone of the z-20 modification, equipped with artificial intelligence and costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, was "landed" by soldiers of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade. UNN reports with reference to the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Group.

Details

Ukrainian defenders destroyed the zala z-20 in the Donetsk region, in the part of the front that belongs to the Lyman direction.

Straight from the parade in Moscow - to the Lyman land. Another rare Russian bird was landed by anti-aircraft gunners of the 63rd Brigade - ZALA Z-20. This scout is allegedly equipped with artificial intelligence to detect targets, so it costs $200,000. But this did not help him avoid destruction. "Found a wide and effective application in the SVO zone!"

- the message says.

Recall

Drones used by the Russian Armed Forces for attacks in Russia's war against Ukraine were demonstrated at the military parade in Moscow. We are talking about UAVs "Geran", "Orlan", "Lancet", "Harpy" and zala.

On the night of May 13, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 10 "Shahed" UAV simulators from Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down all 10 enemy drones.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarTechnologies
Shahed-136
Ukraine
