The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

In the Pokrovsk direction, up to a quarter of the battles take place, the enemy is active in the Kursk direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Over the past day, 174 combat engagements were recorded on the front, almost a quarter of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Also, Russian forces were active in the Kursk direction.

In the Pokrovsk direction, up to a quarter of the battles take place, the enemy is active in the Kursk direction: map from the General Staff

Almost a quarter of the 174 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Kursk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 10, showing a map of hostilities for June 9, writes UNN.

In total, 174 combat clashes were recorded during the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one massive missile strike with 22 missiles and 65 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including dropping 100 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,153 shellings, 133 of them from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,391 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 16 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two control points of unmanned aerial vehicles, four artillery systems and a control point of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka and Hlyboke five times.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Zeleny Hai, Golubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and towards Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times. He tried to advance near Lypove, Nadiya and in the direction of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Novy Myr, Olhivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out one attack on the positions of our units in the area of the settlement of Hryhorivka during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near Diliivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 41 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Novoukrainka, Novoolenivka, Bohdanivka, Novoserhiivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malinivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and in the direction of the settlements of Zeleny Kut, Pokrovsk, Muravka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Vesele, in the direction of Shevchenko, Bahatyr and Zaporizhzhia.

The Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the Huliaipol direction near the settlement of Malinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Novoandriivka, Stepove, Nesteryanka and towards Pavlivka.

Last day, in the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders five times.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 38 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 15 air strikes using 23 guided bombs, and also carried out 217 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated almost a thousand occupiers, 2 aircraft and 15 cruise missiles10.06.25, 08:05 • 2026 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
