A prosecutor was detained in Ukraine for demanding a $10,000 bribe from a businessman

In Ukraine, a prosecutor who received illegal benefits in US dollars was detained. This is reported by UNN referring to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The prosecutor of the department of one of the regional prosecutor's offices, taking advantage of his official position, demanded 10,000 US dollars from a citizen. In this way, he promised to influence the prosecutor in criminal proceedings on the fact of receiving illegal benefits in order to conclude an agreement on recognition of guilt with the accused.

The prosecutor was detained, searches are ongoing at his place of work and residence. The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the SBI and the SBU.

NACP, after checking the declarations of officials of the TCC and SP, found violations of UAH 36.8 million