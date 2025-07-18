A powerful explosion was heard in the capital's Nyvky district: police reacted

The explosion heard by Kyiv residents in the Shevchenkivskyi district was the result of the controlled disposal of an enemy munition. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Today, a representative of the communal enterprise, during an inspection of a building damaged by an enemy air attack on the capital on June 17, discovered an explosive object in the elevator shaft. - the message says.

It is noted that specialists from the explosive ordnance disposal service of the capital's police promptly arrived at the scene and seized the cluster munition. Given that this type of weapon is extremely dangerous to transport, the police destroyed it by controlled detonation in a park area, observing all safety regulations.

The police remind citizens: if you find a suspicious object that may be explosive — immediately report the find to the special line 102!

Addition

On the night of June 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 472 air assault weapons. In particular, 440 drones and 32 missiles. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 targets, but hits were recorded in 10 locations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a special meeting of G7 leaders reported that Russia carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine last night since the beginning of this war. In Kyiv alone, about 30 locations of missile hits or debris falls were recorded.