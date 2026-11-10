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A powerful explosion occurred at a metallurgical plant in Turkey, killing 16 people; eyewitnesses showed video footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

A gas pipeline exploded at the Habaş plant in Izmir after a crane fell onto an electric arc furnace. Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured.

A powerful explosion occurred at a metallurgical plant in Turkey, killing 16 people; eyewitnesses showed video footage

An explosion occurred at the Habaş steel plant in Turkey’s İzmir Province, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others. Meduza reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred during boiler replacement work. An overhead crane collapsed at the facility, after which its structures and other materials fell onto an electric arc furnace.

The fall damaged a gas pipeline, which, according to preliminary data, caused an explosion in the steelmaking shop. A fire then broke out on the premises of the facility.

Consequences of the accident

According to available information, 16 people were killed and 13 others were injured. Details about the condition of those injured are not yet available.

The circumstances of the accident and the causes of the overhead crane’s collapse are being established. There is currently no information about the extent of the damage to the facility.

Ukraine’s largest steel plant is preparing to completely halt production due to Russian strikes11.10.26, 21:24 • 40609 views

Stepan Haftko

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