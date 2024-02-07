A pod of killer whales is trapped in ice off the coast of Japan: their lives are at risk

About ten killer whales were spotted off the Japanese island of Hokkaido trapped under the sea ice. The municipality of Japan is still unable to help them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Japan Broadcasting Corporation.

Details

On Tuesday, February 6, about ten killer whales were trapped in ice off the coast of Japan, and thus found themselves in a risky situation. The situation is alarming. It is unknown how long they will be able to survive in these conditions.

As the residents of Rausu explained to NHK, the animals can only wait for the ice to break so they can move on.

The temperature is currently low, so it is possible that the killer whales are trapped between layers of drifting ice - said an employee of the local meteorological bureau in Kushiro, according to Japanese media reports.

Recall

