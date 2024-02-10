A plane crashes on a highway in the United States, killing two people

At least two people have died as a result of a small plane crash on a highway near the American city of Naples in Florida. This was reported by ABC television company with reference to the authorities, UNN reports.

Details

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, the Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed into a vehicle immediately after landing on the highway. A total of five people were on board. The reasons for the plane's landing on the road are not specified.

Some lanes on the highway are closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

