A person was cut with glass in the capital: law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances

Police are establishing the circumstances of a man sustaining bodily injuries in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital. Kyiv Telegram channels report that a person was allegedly cut with glass in Lisova. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

Police are establishing the circumstances of a man sustaining bodily injuries in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital. Information about a man with injuries was received by the police today around 20:00. It was preliminarily established that a group of people had been drinking alcohol before that - the statement said.

It is reported that patrol police crews and an investigative team of the territorial unit immediately arrived at the scene. Currently, the victim has been hospitalized, law enforcement officers are working at the scene, and all circumstances are being established.

Let us remind you

Employees of the investigative department of the Kyiv region police reported suspicion to the driver for committing a traffic accident, which resulted in the death of a 10-year-old girl.