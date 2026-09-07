A significant portion of the menu is temporarily unavailable at the McDonald’s restaurant in Hatne near Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

Many items have disappeared from the menu in Hatne near Kyiv. Some desserts are unavailable at the restaurant, including muffins, "McPie," "McPops," and other items.

Chicken wings and nuggets are also unavailable. As a result, it is also impossible to order the "Happy Meal Chicken McNuggets."

Potato wedges have also disappeared from the menu. In addition, several sauces are unavailable, including cheese, "Big Mac," garlic, and sweet-and-sour sauces.

This concerns the McDonald’s restaurant in Hatne near Kyiv. The restaurant is located near the E95 highway, by the exit in the Teremky area.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, a McDonald's restaurant that had not operated since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022 reopened on March 27.