A notary from Kyiv organized a scheme to misappropriate the inheritance of the deceased for more than a million hryvnias
Kyiv • UNN
A criminal group headed by a private notary who forged documents to misappropriate the funds of the deceased was exposed in Kyiv. The criminals managed to seize over a million hryvnias from two heirs.
In Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group led by a private notary who embezzled more than a million hryvnias from the accounts of deceased citizens. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.
Details
The accomplices forged certificates of inheritance and thus managed to take possession of the funds of two legitimate heirs.
The organizer of the scheme was a 42-year-old private notary, who had three other accomplices - two men and a woman aged 40 to 43.
For example, in 2022, a 30-year-old woman from Kyiv turned to a private notary to formalize her inheritance after her father's death. Based on the received request, the offender filed an official request to the bank and found out that the deceased's account contained about UAH 860 thousand, which she decided to take possession of. The offender provided the heiress with a forged response from the banking institution, which indicated a different amount of UAH 112, and then, together with her accomplices, forged a certificate of inheritance under the will for one of the scheme participants and thus seized the money.
In 2023, under a similar scheme, the defendants seized the money of another heiress, appropriating about 183 thousand hryvnias from the account of her deceased son.
All detainees have been notified of suspicion of committing fraud and face up to 12 years in prison.
